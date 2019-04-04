Volunteer at Jasper food pantry struck by car, pinned against loading dock

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - A Jasper woman who had been volunteering at a food pantry suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a car and pinned between the vehicle and a concrete loading dock Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lt. Garrett Foster, a spokesman for the Jasper Police Department, the victim has been identified Tieara Marie Booker, 20, of Kirbyville.
A story on the KJAS.com website stated that officials with the food pantry said Booker was standing next to the loading dock handing out free food as a line of vehicles waited their turn. Booker was struck and pinned against the loading dock when elderly woman’s foot slipped and hit her car’s gas pedal, Foster said.
The vehicle, a 1994 Ford Taurus, struck Booker and pinned her against the food pantry’s loading dock.
A medical helicopter airlifted Booker from the scene and took her to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of her injuries.
