Woman was airlifted to Beaumont hospital for treatment of serious injuries

Volunteer at Jasper food pantry struck by car, pinned against loading dock
EMS personnel load Tieara Booker onto a medical helicopter after she was struck by a car and pinned against a concrete loading dock. (Source: KJAS.com)
By Gary Bass | April 4, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 11:39 AM

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - A Jasper woman who had been volunteering at a food pantry suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a car and pinned between the vehicle and a concrete loading dock Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Garrett Foster, a spokesman for the Jasper Police Department, the victim has been identified Tieara Marie Booker, 20, of Kirbyville.

A story on the KJAS.com website stated that officials with the food pantry said Booker was standing next to the loading dock handing out free food as a line of vehicles waited their turn. Booker was struck and pinned against the loading dock when elderly woman’s foot slipped and hit her car’s gas pedal, Foster said.

Pictured is the car that as involved in an accident at a Jasper food pantry that left a woman seriously injured. (Source: KJAS.com)
The vehicle, a 1994 Ford Taurus, struck Booker and pinned her against the food pantry’s loading dock.

A medical helicopter airlifted Booker from the scene and took her to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of her injuries.

