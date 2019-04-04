WEBXTRA: Retired Newton head football coach speaks about his future

NEWTON, TX (KTRE) - During a ring ceremony to honor his former players for their recent state championship victory, retired Newton head football coach W.T. Johnson said he thinks God still has more things in store for him.
“I think the Lord still has some things he wants me to do,” Johnson said. “I don’t think winning the state championship is all he had for me to do.”
Johnson at this time, he doesn’t know what role God wants him to take now that his coaching career has ended. He said that he has thought about speaking or preaching.
“I have a hard time doing that now that I’ve lost my sight,” Johnson said. “It’ll take me a little bit to get back on my feet, but I’ll get back to where I can get around again.”
Johnson retired from his role as the head football coach of the Newton Eagles about a month ago. He is battling chronic lung disease, and blindness is setting in for him as well.
However, Johnson said there was no way that he was going to miss the ring ceremony. He wanted to personally hand the rings out to each of his players.
The Eagles were able to beat a tough Canadian team 21-16 at AT&T Stadium on December 19 for the Texas UIL 3A DII State Championship. It was the second in a row for W.T. Johnston and his players.
