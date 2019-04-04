Wednesday Diamond action: Lady Roadrunners move win streak to 8

Ancelot launched a two-run homer in the first inning to stake AC to a 2-0 lead in the nightcap. Agnello drove in a run in the second, and Emilee Cernosek doubled home a run in the third –she would later score on an error – to put the Lady Roadrunners on top 5-0. A two-run homer from Navarro’s Jenna Rude and a solo homer from teammate Sarah Koeppen trimmed AC’s lead to two runs at 5-3, but Fryar settled in afterward, allowing no more than a bunt single from another former Central High School player, Jarynn Sprinkle, before closing out her complete-game win.