After run-in with umpire the Houston Astros turn their attention to Friday’s home opener

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Astros first seven games could not have gone much worse.
The team, which many have picked to be a World Series contender out of the American League has started off 2-5. The team will have their home opener on Friday against Oakland.
The game will come two days after manager manager AJ Hinch and hitting coach Alex Cintron were ejected for arguing several calls from Ron Kulpa.
“Yeah, I think things could have been handled differently,” Hinch said in his postgame press conference following the 4-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. "Everybody has social media. Everybody has a broadcast. So, everybody knows what happened. So, we know you argue balls and strikes is one thing. When you get ejected more aggressively, it’s disappointing,''
On a replay shown in the broadcast Kulpa appeared to be saying, "I can do whatever I want,'' while arguing Hinch.
Hinch did not hold back when talking after the game.
"That’s what he said, and that’s apparently what he meant,'' Hinch said. "He’s in charge. And obviously, you make a scene, I guess, so everybody has to pay attention. But we’ll let the league sort it out.'
