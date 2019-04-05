“Beds of Hope” seeks to build 70 beds for East Texas children in care of CPS

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas organization is hosting a “Build Day” benefiting children facing foster care or who are placed in homes by CPS.
When a child is removed from a home by CPS, one of the first things they need is a bed to sleep in. Organizations like “Beds of Hope” work to fill that need.
According to the “Beds of Hope” Facebook page, their next event is happening Saturday, April 6th in Longview.
The non-profit is calling on volunteers to help meet their goal of 70 beds built.
Volunteers will help assemble pre-cut lumber to create twin size beds which meet CPS standards.
All ages are welcome to attend.
The event is taking place at 2005 Warwick Circle W. in Longview. It starts at 8am and lasts until 1pm, weather permitting.
For more information click here.
