TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chef David Wallace says his favorite recipes are those that are easy to make and use just a few ingredients, which is the way most of us like to cook, isn’t it? This recipe meets that criteria and is a great lunch idea, or quick supper, even.
Cajun turkey wrap with homemade sweet mustard dressing by Chef David Wallace
First, make the dressing:
Sweet Mustard Dressing
In a small bowl, combine:
1 cup of honey (I prefer raw honey, purchased from my home area)
3 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard (any kind,any brand,all are good)
That's it! This is a fat-free dressing. If you want to make a creamier version, add
3 tablespoons of mayonaise
1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
For the sandwich:
Take a large 10 inch tortilla wrap, I’m using a cheddar cheese and jalapeno tortilla. I’m selecting sliced Cajun turkey breast, red onion,bell pepper, roma tomatoes, cheese, pickel and leaf lettuce. Arrange on 1/3 tortilla. Drizzle with sweet mustard dressing. Close up both ends a little and roll contents. Slice in the middle using a angle cut. Serve with additional dressing.
