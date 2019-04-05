East Texas Ag News: Types of algae in ponds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you own a pond, you may be starting to remove algae from your water.
That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife office in Angelina County wants you to know the types of algae to look out for.
The first is called plankton. This algae typically makes the water look green. We’re told this is the type of algae you want in your water.
A green pond indicates good pond productivity.
You may be surprised to hear clear water means little natural food and lead to low pond productivity.
The other kind of algae you should be aware of is filamentous. This forms mats on the surface and can get on your fishing lines and lures.