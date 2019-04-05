NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There’s one event that will be well protected from any bad weather. It’s the East Texas Spring Fling Horse Sale in Lufkin. Under the roof of the George H. Henderson, Jr Expo Center, top quality horses will be sold at auction.
Tara Jones is exercising her 3-year old ranch gelding. She trailered the big bay and a roan mare to Lufkin from Martinsville, Indiana. Her reason to make the over 850-mile trip to the East Texas Spring Fling Horse Sale is fairly simple. She wants a profitable return for the horses she trains.
"They would be seen well,” said Jones. “And the boys do a great job putting on a fantastic sale.”
The boys are Mike Pedersen and Jim Friskup, co-owners of Premier Equine Auctions.
Friskup likes to joke around. Pedersen is a bit more serious. Together, the two Louisiana horsemen make a perfect partnership. They promote their auction as “a cut above” all the rest. They must be shooting straight with horse sellers and buyers from as far away as Wyoming.
"We have a lot of horses. We’ve got right at 180 horses consigned to this weekend,” Friskup said. He’s one of two auctioneers for the sale.
“Anything we can do to accommodate the customer is our goal,” Pedersen said. “We know if you treat the people right, buyers and sellers as well, they are going to continue to come.”
Scott Janiszeski washes his his appaloosa, Tango. They traveled from Iowa.
“It was 35 degrees when we left. This boy hasn’t sweated all year long,” Janiszeski said.
He likes auctions as they place his livestock before numerous buyers.
“Different options I guess. Just more clientele in front of you," Janiszeski said.
Out of state sellers know that Texas is home to more horses than any other U.S. state. The USDA in 2015 estimated over 882,000 horses in Texas. An ever-so slight decline from previous census, but a number the industry projects has grown in recent years.
“We’re seeing people find they have the time and the finances to enjoy one of God’s greatest creations which is the horse,” Friskup said.
Most of the horses will bring thousands of dollars. The purchase will be a sacrifice for some. At times, it will create a juggle between responsibilities. But it’s worth it, no matter the cost. These men look at their sale as a way to keep the “western way of life" alive.
The East Texas Spring Fling Horse Sale picks up Saturday at 10 a.m.
