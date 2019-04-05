First Alert Weather Day in effect for Saturday, Sunday

Starting during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, a strong upper-level disturbance is expected to track over East Texas. Scattered showers and strong to severe storms will be stop and go during this period so you should not let your guard down just because you find yourself between periods of rain. We have been keeping an eye on this weekend event since last Sunday and not much has changed in the forecast other than our increased confidence of strong/severe storms in East Texas. If you have any plans outside for this weekend, it would be a very good idea to either move it indoors or postpone it for another day. This will be a very disruptive weather event.