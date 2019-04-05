First Alert Weather Day in effect for Saturday, Sunday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday, April 6th AND Sunday, April 7th. All of East Texas is included in a SLIGHT (15%) risk for Saturday and Sunday due to the likely potential of strong to severe thunderstorms developing and moving through the area.
The Set Up:
Starting during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, a strong upper-level disturbance is expected to track over East Texas. Scattered showers and strong to severe storms will be stop and go during this period so you should not let your guard down just because you find yourself between periods of rain. We have been keeping an eye on this weekend event since last Sunday and not much has changed in the forecast other than our increased confidence of strong/severe storms in East Texas. If you have any plans outside for this weekend, it would be a very good idea to either move it indoors or postpone it for another day. This will be a very disruptive weather event.
Timing:
This disturbance will allow for multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms to move through East Texas during a 24-30 hour timeframe starting just after noon on Saturday through the later afternoon hours of Sunday. Model trends have been back and forth on whether we will see organized lines or clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms moving through East Texas so accurate timing will be tricky. Again, to trend on the safer side, any outdoor plans this weekend should either be placed indoors or canceled.
Threats:
The greatest threats with this severe weather event will be gusty damaging winds that could gust upwards of 60-70+ mph, and hail up to quarter/half dollar size. Localized flooding is possible in low lying, poor drainage areas as we could see 1.00″-3.00″ of rainfall by the end of the weekend. The tornado threat is low but not at zero so isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Remember: it doesn’t have to be a tornado to cause damage to yourself or your property. These threats are rated as severe for a reason!! Always stay away from windows during a severe threat.
If we do see an organized line of stronger storms develop, damaging gusty winds becomes the primary threat and has a better chance of knocking out your power as the storms roll through. Make sure to keep those phones charged just in case your power goes out and download the KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps. They are free and are a very important tool to stay updated on the weather and warnings near you. Stay safe and weather aware. We will continue to monitor this situation and update you if anything changes.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.