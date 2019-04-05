First Alert Weather Days issued for Saturday, Sunday across all of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies for the rest of the day today across East Texas. During the day on Saturday, we are looking for an increase in the chances for showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday and have now added Sunday as well.
The Storm Prediction Center has now placed much of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for strong to severe thunderstorms for Saturday and has placed the entire East Texas area under a SLIGHT RISK for Sunday and early Monday morning.
On Saturday, the Enhanced Risk area means that there is now a 30% chance for Significant Severe Weather to occur, where a Slight Risk in some areas on Saturday and all areas on Sunday means a 15% chance for significant severe weather.
Greatest risks remain strong thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph along with some pockets of large hail...larger than a quarter. Due to the fact that 1.50″ - 3.00″ of rain is forecast for the weekend, there is a risk of some Flash Flooding as well, especially in low lying areas. The risk of isolated tornadoes remains low, but with the enhanced risk area now in play, there are better chances for these to happen, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. So, all 4 severe weather risks will be in play on Saturday, and to a lesser extent, on Sunday as well.
Please make sure you have all of your batteries charged, in case you lose power over the weekend. Also, Please make sure you have downloaded the KLTV First Alert Weather App to your phones. It is FREE and very helpful in times where you lose power. Please sign up for our First Alert ThunderCall service. Just go to kltv.thundercall.com and sign up. It is FREE as well.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.