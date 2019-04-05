First Alert Weather Days issued for Saturday, Sunday across all of East Texas

Greatest risks remain strong thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph along with some pockets of large hail...larger than a quarter. Due to the fact that 1.50″ - 3.00″ of rain is forecast for the weekend, there is a risk of some Flash Flooding as well, especially in low lying areas. The risk of isolated tornadoes remains low, but with the enhanced risk area now in play, there are better chances for these to happen, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. So, all 4 severe weather risks will be in play on Saturday, and to a lesser extent, on Sunday as well.