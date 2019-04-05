First Alert Weather Days in place for the Piney Woods this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in place for both Saturday and Sunday as heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are likely across the Piney Woods. With disruptive weather likely to occur at some point in time on both days this weekend, you may want to have those indoor plans ready to go since we will be in and out of some heavy thunderstorm activity this weekend.
A series of upper level disturbances will rotate through the state, giving us those high-end rain chances. The rain and thunderstorm activity will come in waves, meaning it won’t rain continuously the entire weekend. However, with bouts of heavy rain and storms in play, you will want to stay weather aware.
If storms do turn severe, damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but is less likely to occur with our setup this weekend.
Rainfall amounts will average two-to-three inches, with isolated higher amounts over four inches certainly in play. In this type of pattern, it is hard to say which areas will see the highest amounts. Just know that this will be our heaviest rain event we have experienced in over a couple of months.
By Monday, a weak front will move through on the backside of the storm system. Outside of an early morning shower or two, look for winds to shift around to the north, allowing for drier air and a return to sunshine by late in the day.
This will then set the stage for some gorgeous, spring weather as we will bask in sunshine, low humidity, and eighty-degree readings through much of next week.
