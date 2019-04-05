Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! An overall warm and quiet day today, with patchy dense fog in the morning hours. Afternoon highs today will top off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with more clouds than sun. The weather takes a turn for the worse over the weekend so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday. Over the weekend an upper-level disturbance will track over East Texas and fire off several strong to severe thunderstorms across the area. This will last from the afternoon through the later evening hours on Saturday, with more showers and thunderstorms expected through Sunday as well. The primary severe threats will likely be strong damaging gusty winds, large hail and the potential for flash flooding as we will see 1.00-2.00″ of rain by the end of the day. It is very important that we stay weather aware through the weekend and if you have any outdoor plans it would be best to move the event inside. Temperatures for this weekend and Monday will range in the mid to upper 70s, with 80 degree afternoons returning for Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front drops temperatures right back into the middle 70s by Thursday.