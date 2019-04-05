Marshall woman sentenced for slamming child’s head against crib

Hayes is sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication

Michelle Lee Hayes sentenced in Harrison County Court for injury to a child.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 5, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:29 AM

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) -Michelle Lee Hayes was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication for injuring a child in 2017. Court records show Hayes submitted an open plea, Thursday, in Judge Brad Morin’s court in Harrison County.

At the time of the incident, a detective with the Marshall Police Department was called to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center for a child in the emergency department with significant injuries. The E.R. physician told the detective that the child’s injuries were not consistent with Hayes’ story. Hayes told police she was carrying the child and tripped and fell. She admitted to being intoxicated at the time.

Later she admitted she slammed the child’s head into the side of his crib causing the bruising to his head and face.

