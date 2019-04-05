SFA Lumberjack Marching Band to perform in 2021 New Year’s parade in Italy

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - East Texas will be represented in Italy when 2021 rolls around.
The Lumberjack Marching Band at Stephen F. Austin University has been invited to march in the 2021 New Year’s Day parade in Rome, Italy. The band graciously accepted the invitation.
The band has represented SFA and Nacogdoches in prestigious venues across the nation and around the world. Some of those performances were marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, the New Year’s Day Parade in London, England, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.
