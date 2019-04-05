Tax professionals in Lufkin share how to avoid falling victim to identify theft during tax season

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Filing taxes online may be the quickest way to get your tax refund, but it also leaves you at risk of being targeted by identity thieves.
Tax-related identity theft occurs when someone uses your stolen Social Security number to file a tax return claiming a fraudulent refund. You may be unaware that this has happened until you e-file your return and discover that a return already has been filed using your SSN. Or, the IRS may send you a letter saying we have identified a suspicious return using your SSN.
“If you get anything with your Social Security number on it, you never throw it away, you shred it,” said Diana Bryan, H&R Block tax analyst. “Whether that is a mortgage interest statement, you know, telling you how much you paid, your social is on their because it gets reported how much you paid at the end of the year to the IRS.”
Bryan also recommended never carrying your Social Security card with you unless its for a specific reason, like a visit with your job’s human resources representative. Also, if you file every year through an online tax service such as H&R Block or Turbo Tax, Bryan recommends you make sure your passwords are not something easily guessable.
Bryan explained, “I guess the best thing is that you’re doing this very careful, and you’re having a professional look at it.
“You just do everything you can to make keep your private information private,” she said.
Be alert to possible tax-related identity theft if you are contacted by the IRS or your tax professional/provider about:
- More than one tax return was filed using your SSN.
- You owe additional tax, refund offset or have had collection actions taken against you for a year you did not file a tax return.
- IRS records indicate you received wages or other income from an employer for whom you did not work.
The IRS has several tools that can help reduce your risk of falling victim to identity theft. You can find these tools by visiting the IRS’ site, Taxpayer Guide to Identity Theft.
