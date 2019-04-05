Testing backlogged sexual assault kits is teaching law enforcement about the crime

Sexual assault kits are created when a victim reports an assault and consents to a nurse or physician gathering physical evidence from his or her body and clothing.
The FBI reports many jurisdictions have backlogs going back to the decades before DNA profiling was developed. Kits have gone untested due to limited law enforcement and lab resources, victims withdrawing from the process, or a lack of training and understanding among law enforcement personnel.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) awarded $159 million in grants for the kit initiative between 2015 and 2018 to dozens of state and local jurisdictions; the agency will award another $48 million in grants this year to continue to chisel away at the problem.
“When you test so many kits at the same time, you can see how much serial offending is going on,” Lovell said.
Since 2015, the program has inventoried 61,134 kits and sent 44,952 for testing.
You can read the full FBI report here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.