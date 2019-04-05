East Texas has connection to Netflix movie, ‘The Highwaymen’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A new Netflix film depicting the story of the search for Bonnie and Clyde has an East Texas connection.
Texas Highway Patrolman H.D. Murphy, of Alto, was one of the many lawmen killed by the infamous duo during their 1930′s crime spree. Murphy was just days away from marrying his high school sweetheart.
“There was nothing glamorous about what they were doing. It was literally horrible,” said Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis.
He says for years the story of Bonnie and Clyde has been sensationalized and even romanticized, but a new film is telling the story in a different way.
'The Highwaymen’ tells the story of Texas lawmen trying to track down the couple.
"It was a good depiction of the cruelty that they did,” Davis said.
One of those cruel moments was the killing of two highway patrolmen near Dallas. One of those men was Alto native H.D. Murphy.
“On his first day of duty. He and his partner, E.B. Wheeler, stopped to assist what they thought were stranded motorists. And when they (Bonnie and Clyde) pulled up behind them, they stepped out of the car and shot them to death in the road,” Davis said.
At just 24 years old, Murphy was the youngest highway patrolman to be killed in the line of duty. He was set to marry his Alto High School sweetheart just 12 days later.
"The said his bride to be, Maree Tullis, wore her wedding dress to the funeral,” Davis said.
Inside the Cherokee County Courthouse, a plaque pays tribute to Murphy and reminds everyone of his death at the hands of the infamous duo.
“I’m just glad that we’re still remembering H.D. and Officer Wheeler, and how they gave their lives just trying to help somebody. They were killed for no reason” Davis said.
'The Highwaymen’ was released last month and is available only on Netflix.
