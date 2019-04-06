Friday on the Diamond: Lufkin, Douglass pick up walk-off wins

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Grit and tenasity, two words that continue to be used to describe the Lufkin Panthers.
The Panthers faced a must win scenario against #19 Hallsville after loosing to the Bobcats on Tuesday. It looked like it would be a long night for the Panther with Hallsville scoring two runs in the 1st inning.
Heading into the final inning, Lufkin trailed 4-2.
“We get a lead off hit,” coach John Cobb said. “We had no and then hit into a double play.”
With a runner on third, Nick Mosley hit a shot to third and runner scored on bobble. Julio Flores gave the home crowd something to cheer about with a triple to tie the game up at 4-4.
With the game going to extra innings, Cobb had to make a tough decission. Cobb took Davis Powell out of the game and subbed in Alberto Fajardo. Fajardo had no practice this week after being out four days with pneumonia.
“I thought going into the season he would be one of our best and he has shown that," Cobb said. "He missed four weeks. I didn’t think he would be back before Monday. I didn’t want to pitch him but I had to and I didn’t want to keep him in because I already double switched and it came to a place where he was.”
In the top of the eighth Fajardo pitched 3 up, 3 down. Fajardo was not down, in the bottom of the eighth he was able to drive in the walk off run sealing the 5-4 win in extra innings. With six district games left for both Lufkin and Hallsville, the two teams sit tied at the top of the district with a 7-1 record.
“I didn’t think we handled it that great at Hallsville and then we didn’t handle it great tonight to start off," Cobb said. "We had some guys that were not in the game that were the MVPs. Cy Murphy and Cade Tucker; They were positive and picking each other up. They were not playing but they showed great leadership and were there cheering us on and making sure everyone got encouragement. We stopped their momentum and we just fought and showed the tenacity. Those guys on the bench just supporting each other. Those guys in the dug out had a tremendous part of the game. They might have been the key.”
Softball scores:
Lufkin 15, Nacogdoches 0
Joaquin 8, Cushing 1
Douglass 10, Timpson 2
Garrison 16, Mount Enterprise 0
Woden 11, West Sabine 5
Chireno 19, Burkeville 0
Hudson 13, Center 0
Shelbyville 12, Brookeland 0
Central 6, Hemphill 2
Corrigan 12, Newton
Lovelady 15, Oakwood 0
Baseball scores:
Lufkin 5, Hallsville 4 - 8 innings
Huntington 9, Diboll 3
Marshall 2, Nacogdoches 0
Central 10, Hemphill 2
Central Heights 4, Woodville 1
Douglass 7, Alto 6 - 9 innings
Cushing 11, Groveton 4
Gary 8 Timpson 5
Garrison 13, Joaquin 0
Woden 8, Mt Enterprise 1
Grapeland 11, Slocum 1
