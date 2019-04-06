Jacksonville gets late penalty kick to end Lufkin’s season, moves on to Regional Semis

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -The Jacksonville Indians are on to the 2019 UIL soccer 5A Region II semifinals after they defeated Lufkin 3-2 Friday night in Nacogdoches.
The Panthers were looking to go to the fourth round for the first time since 2015, which was also the year the team won the state championship.
Lufkin would get their first scoring chance in the 34th minute after the drew a penalty kick.
Jaime Acevado gave Lufkin the lead 1-0.
In the second half Jason Camacho looked to build on the lead but a shot would go just over the cross bar.
Jacksonville's Jovanny Garcia tied the game up in the 63rd minute after a shot just went out of the reach of Lufkin goalie Jeison Cruz.
It looked as if this game would go to overtime but the Indians would draw a late penalty kick and with under 2 minutes to go, Raul Arredando would get the game winning goal and would send Jacksonville to next week’s regional semifinals.
