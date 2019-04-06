Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Saturday and Sunday remain First Alert Weather Days. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible through the later afternoon/evening hours before a brief break in the rain late tonight. As we finish off this Saturday, gusty damaging winds and large hail remain the primary threats, with flash flooding and isolated tornadoes as the secondary threats. By the time the rain has finished on Monday, we could see an additional 2.00″-3.00″ of rain. Conditions will be slightly better for tornadoes to develop as this second round of storms moves through for ETX counties just south of I-20. Heading into tomorrow scattered showers and thundershowers possible by late morning, then another round of on and off strong to severe thunderstorms possible throughout the day. First round of storms should start off in Deep East Texas, then push north/northeastward through the area during the later afternoon hours. More showers and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon on Monday, then just showers Monday evening before finally clearing out late Monday into early Tuesday as a weak Pacific cold front pushes through. Sunshine and warm temps for Tuesday and Wednesday, then a cold front is expected during the day on Thursday. Rain chances with this front are slim, but temperatures will drop into the 70s for the second half of next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms next weekend.