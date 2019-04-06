Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for both Saturday and Sunday. Here is what we are expecting. On Saturday for most of the pre-noon hours East Texas will be dominated by scattered showers. As we head into the afternoon we are expecting stronger showers and severe storms to start to make their way into East Texas. These storms will organize in the north/south vertical line and will be moving west to east. We should begin to see clearing late in the evening but only for a few hours. Another round of storms will come through overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The biggest threats we are monitoring with the storms are gusty winds up to 80 mph, large hail the size of golf balls or larger, and heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding. The tornado potential is not zero but it is low. Sunday will be clear in the early morning hours however the next round of storms will begin close to 8 AM for parts of deep East Texas. The morning hours will be mostly scattered showers with isolated pockets of stronger showers. In the afternoon and an initial storm system will make its way through East Texas followed by a second line of storms from the southwest moving northeast. Once that second line clears we should be dry for a few hours until the third round of storms comes through overnight between Sunday and Monday initializing close to 9 PM and clearing by mid-morning on Monday. The biggest threats that we are monitoring are gusty winds up to 70 mph, large hail the size of half dollars are larger, and heavy rainfall that could cause localized street flooding. The potential for tornadoes is very low but not zero. Monday will see clearing late in the day as a cold front passes through. We will remain sunny and in the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week.