Single-vehicle accident knocks power lines down in Nacogdoches, crews responding

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches.
Our reporter at the scene said the wreck happened near the intersection of North Street and West College Street. The wreck also knocked down some power lines, affecting power at nearby businesses. At least 3 restaurants near the wreck have lost power.
Nacogdoches Police and Oncor are responding to the scene.
