Telenovela star accused of fatally punching man in road rage incident

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) – A telenovela star is facing charges in Florida.
Police say what started with a case of road rage on Sunday, March 31, ended with a punch that led to a man’s death.
Surveillance video captured the moment a passenger got out of a vehicle, knocking out 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.
Hernandez suffered a head injury after the punch. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Miami police said the man who threw the punch was 32-year-old Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle.
Investigators said he was in the passenger seat of a red SUV headed to Miami International Airport when the driver appeared to cut off a blue car at an intersection. Police said Hernandez was behind the wheel of that car.
Hernandez, apparently upset, got out his car at the red light and approached the driver.
The driver got out of the SUV, and he and Hernandez were seen exchanging words as the SUV rolled into the intersection. The driver then jumped back in the SUV to stop it.
That’s when the passenger, identified by police as Lyle, jumped out of the passenger seat, ran toward Hernandez and punched him.
Hernandez’s stepdaughter, who did not want to be identified, described him as a hard worker. He was married to her mother for 30 years and raised her younger brother.
"He was a good man. That's all I can tell you," she said.
After looking at the video, she said Hernandez should never have gotten out of his car, but she said Lyle had no right to punch her stepfather.
Lyle was later located at Miami International Airport and arrested.
According to the arrest report, he claims he exited the vehicle and confronted the victim to protect his family; the Miami Herald reports the driver of the SUV was Lyle’s brother-in-law.
Hernandez’s stepdaughter said the video tells a different story.
“If they can give him the maximum amount of years that the law allows, they should,” she said.
Lyle pleaded not guilty to a battery charge on Thursday. It’s unknown whether his charge will be upgraded in the wake of Hernandez’s death.
The SUV driver has not been arrested in the case and it's unclear whether he will face charges.
Copyright 2019 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.