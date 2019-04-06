Tornado Watch issued for part of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 11:45 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunt, Rains, Hopkins Counties until 12:30 p.m.
11:10 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston and Trinity Counties until 11:45 a.m. The warning was allowed to expire at 11:45 a.m.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of East Texas until 6 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers Anderson, Cherokee, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Polk, Rusk, Van Zandt, Angelina, Gregg, Houston, Rains, Sabine, Shelby, Trinity, Wood, Henderson, Panola, San Augustine, Smith, and Upshur Counties in East Texas along with other counties.
KLTV will continue to update this as storms develop across East Texas.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.