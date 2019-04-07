Nacogdoches groups kick off “Week of the Young Child” to promote early learning

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Several families tried to beat the weather as they came out to celebrate the 14th Annual Family Fun Day in Nacogdoches.
“It is to kick off our national week of the young child," said Lori Harkness with the SFA Early Childhood Lab. "The National Association for the Education of Young Child is a group that does accreditation and certifications for childcare, and they have kicked off this event for a week of celebrating families and young children.”
The SFA Early Childhood lab along with GETCAP Head Start say they’ve been continuing to bring this organization’s mission to Nacogdoches. It’s a mission to promote quality early learning in young children from birth to the age of eight.
“The children are our future," said Weldon Beard with GETCAP Head Start. "We like to teach them at an early age when they’re learning and developing, and family time is really crucial. This is a wonderful week to highlight those type of activities.”
Activities that show how listening to music can boost children’s literacy skills, and celebrate the importance of parents as a child’s first teacher.
“We have a music day," Beard said. "Arts and crafts day, just a variety of activities with the children.”
Established in 1971, the Week of the Young Child hopes to help families and communities lay the foundation for children’s success in school and in life. Volunteers in Nacogdoches say that foundation is solid in their community.
“This is a great way to get our community together and appreciate our young children and our young families and have some fun for everyone to really focus on what’s important.”
More details on the Week of the Young Child can be found at the NAEYC website.
