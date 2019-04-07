Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 1:46 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Houston, Trinity Counties until 2:30 p.m.
1:37 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tyler County until 2:15 p.m.
1:34 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Trinity, Polk Counties until 2:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of East Texas.
According to the weather service, the watch covers Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Cherokee, Jasper, Newton, Rusk, Shelby, Sabine and Tyler Counties, until 9 p.m.
KLTV will update this story with any warnings that come down.
