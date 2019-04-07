Storms knock out power to thousands across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Strong thunderstorms have knocked out power to thousands of people across East Texas.
Oncor is reporting nearly 4,000 people are without power in the Lufkin and Nacogdoches areas as of 4:20 p.m.
Oncor is also reporting more than 2,000 people are without power in the Jacksonville area at this time.
SWEPCO is reporting more than 100 people are without power in Kilgore following an outage caused by a lightning strike.
The Houston County Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 1,200 people are without power in Trinity County.
You can track power outages at these locations:
