Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. Yet another day of strong to severe weather. Here is a timeline for what we are expecting today. Storms will be coming up from the southwest and will move northeast across East Texas throughout the morning hours. Once the first line passes over your area you should have a brief period of dry skies. However, into the afternoon another round of storms begins to make its way into Deep East Texas and will spread into more central counties as the afternoon moves along. We could see another brief period of dry skies between 6 and 8 PM but after that yet another round of storms will soon be rolling in. The biggest threats that we are monitoring today are very gusty winds up to 70 mph, large damaging hail a half inch or larger, and potential flash flooding due to periods of very heavy rainfall. The tornado potential is very low today but not zero. Overnight we are expecting strong showers and storms across most of our central and southern counties. These will carry over into the start of the day Monday. We should see clearing as we head into Monday afternoon.