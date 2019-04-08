Beyoncé‘s ‘Homecoming’ doc set to arrive on Netflix

(Gray News/CNN) - Good news for the Beyhive - Netflix announced a Beyoncé documentary is coming soon.
Netflix released the first trailer for “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” on Monday.
The video streaming giant described the documentary by saying, “This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”
As the trailer shows Beyoncé and her team preparing for the show, Maya Angelou’s voice plays over the footage.
"Tell the truth - to yourself first, and to the children," Angelou says.
The trailer went online one day after Netflix tweeted a tease that simply said “Homecoming” with some Greek letters worked into the word. Fans of the artist were quick to respond, pointing out Beyoncé has a fashion collection called “Homecoming,” which includes Greek letters.
She also has a "Homecoming Scholars Award Program" that benefits four historically black colleges and universities.
"Homecoming" is scheduled to be available for streaming April 17.
