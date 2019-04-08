Clearing out, drying out, and warming up this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A departing area of low pressure will lead to clearing skies and a return to sunshine in the days ahead as we catch a little break from the storm track.
With the sunshine will come some warming temperatures as daytime highs will be in the 80′s for much of this week, leading to a substantial warm-up in the Piney Woods. Despite the warm weather, it will feel great due to the dry air and low humidity that will be present.
On Wednesday, we will crank up the wind machine as southerly winds come blowing in at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph at times.
Our next cold front will sweep through our area on Thursday, but a lack of moisture means this front should be a dry front, with no rain expected.
It will be a tad cooler on Friday before our next major storm system returns next weekend.
It appears Saturday will be very wet and stormy, which will lead to a high likelihood of disruptive weather in East Texas.
