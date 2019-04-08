East Texas Ag News: Texas fruit trees set for good year overall

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas fruit crops appear set for a good year, according to an AgriLife Extension fruit specialist in Uvalde.
Crops like peaches, figs, pears, and strawberries took hits from recent sub-freezing temperatures, but overall, fruit varieties are showing good fruit sets as the threat of freeze damage wanes.
There were likely instances where low chill varieties that bloomed early probably lost their entire crop.
Young fruit and flowers are the most sensitive to the cold.
Growing conditions look good for East Texas due to good moisture profiles, while other parts of the state, like the Wintergarden area have adequate soil moisture but need a decent rain.
