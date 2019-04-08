Hudson family, community rally behind 1-year-old after successful second surgery

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas community is rallying behind a 1-year-old one more time.
Days before Hurricane Harvey arrived, little Remi Sepulvado underwent an open-heart surgery.
Overcoming that obstacle, Remi faced yet another health setback.
“You know when she got sick in November, that was, I feel like to me, even though we faced all those surgeries it was harder because I knew this child,” said Crystal Sepulvado, her mother.
She developed pneumonia in November 2018.
“She was in the bed intubated, sedated, not talking, not up and running around you know I’m use to chasing this kid and that really affected me. And that’s when you know we had to make those hard decisions i never wanted to see her like that ever again,” Crystal said.
After spending her first four months in the ICU in Houston, Remi was able to go home. But concern for her breathing was still a question. Crystal explain Remi’s biggest problem was her airway--where the trachea which carries air throughout the body would collapse.
“I was just thinking, Crystal and I and the whole community, everybody, we chose life over death for our kid,” said Shane Sepulvado, Remi’s father.
So the family made a tough decision. Just two weeks ago, Remi underwent a Trachoepexy surgery in Boston.
“She was eating pizza at four days after the surgery. I mean you talk about a Texas girl wanting a piece of Boston,” Shane said.
The Sepulvados said there have been moments they’ve felt scared, but rely on their faith the carry through their hurdles.
“It’s been tough. It’s been a true battle. Right when you see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s like the tunnel starts collapsing but that’s when we lean on each other and we lean on Christ and our faith,” Shane said.
The family said Remi will have undergo a follow up check up once a year in Boston.
