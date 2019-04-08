Illinois raises smoking age to 21 statewide

(CNN) - Illinois is the latest state to raise its legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the law Sunday, and the he bill takes effect in July.
Pritzker says the legislation targets cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.
“For Illinois, it will reduce costs for our state, it will make our schools and communities healthier places to learn and live, and - most importantly it will save lives,” Pritzker said in a statement.
Adding it's intended to reduce tobacco use among teens and young adults by preventing them from starting.
“We’re dealing with an old problem in a new form,” Pritzker said. “And while all our residents have the right to make this choice for themselves, we need to be realistic about what that choice means for our young people.”
The bill signing comes two days after Washington state's governor signed similar legislation that will take effect next year
Six states currently have a legal smoking age of 21.
Illinois and two states have laws that will take effect later this year.
