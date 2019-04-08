Mineola guitar teacher strikes gold again with American Idol contestant

On the walls of DeFoore’s Mineola music studio, there are reminders of the talent he has nurtured through the years. Along with signed photos of Musgraves, there’s a guitar on the wall that was painted by her mom. DeFoore also has a handwritten note from when Musgraves had to miss lessons while away at camp. It reads, “John- here is Kacey’s tuition for July. She will be camp all this week, but Miranda (Lambert) is taking her Tues. lesson.”