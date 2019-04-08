Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Rain and storms will continue this morning but we will begin to see some clearing this afternoon as a cold front passes through. You will still want to bring along the umbrella today. Overnight tonight we will sink to the upper 50s. Tomorrow, sunshine returns to East Texas and temperatures will warm to the lower 80s. Wednesday will be similar with lots of sun and warm temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. A cold front will pass through early in the day on Thursday bringing a noticeable cool down with it. We will still be mostly sunny but we will drop into the lower 70s. For Friday, expect a cooler day in the upper 60s and a bit more cloud cover. As we head into next weekend we will stay in the middle to upper 60s but we bring back the cloud cover and rain chances for both days.