Nacogdoches police to crack down on handicap parking violations

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department has launched a handicap enforcement project to crack down on those violating handicap parking laws.
According to a press release, the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will begin assisting the police department with enforcing violations of handicap parking within the City of Nacogdoches starting later this month.
The CERT Team is comprised of civilian non-paid employees of the police department that have specialized training in assisting with emergency and non-emergency situations.
The press release said based on the high number of complaints from the citizens of Nacogdoches in regards to persons illegally parking in handicap parking, the police department has implemented this project utilizing the CERT Team in order to help those individuals that need the handicap parking spaces but are unable to find one due to someone illegally parking there.
The department said it is their hope this project will decrease the number of handicap parking violators through enforcement and educating the general public.
