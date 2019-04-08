New information released about human skull found in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County officials have received more information about a human skull that was found in March.
The skull was found in the 1200 block of County Road 335, south of Highway 7 East, on March 21. The Sam Houston crime lab has completed an analysis of the skull and found that it was that of a Hispanic female. Her age range was from 20-35 years, according to Precinct 4 Constable David Stone.
Stone said nothing so far has suggested foul play, though it is still early in the investigation. The skull will now be sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, where it will be DNA tested to see if a match may be found in the DNA database.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.