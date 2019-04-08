NISD’s Thomas J. Rusk Elementary campus celebrates ‘STAAR Under the Big Top’

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It’s a big week for thousands of students across the state. Tomorrow morning, the Lone Star State’s 3rd through 8th graders will sit down and take the Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test.
Teachers at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary school transformed their hallways and classrooms into a circus-themed celebration on their last day of review.
“We expect a lot from them. We expect a lot from ourselves," said Paula Harshbarger, TJR’s principal. “We expect them to give 100 percent, so we want to give 100 percent on the test.”
Walking the halls of TJR Monday, it was hard to believe that Tuesday is one of the most important days of the school year for students. Staff members says that’s because they want students to be excited about all they have learned this year and be ready to apply it tomorrow.
“I hope it motivates them to do well. Relax,” Harshbarger said. “We hope this motivates them to have less stress and that this day serves to calm them. Have some fun. Be a little bit more relaxed going into the test again.”
Students know how important this day is. Araya Edwards is grateful her teachers allow them to blow off some steam before the big day.
“When you take the STAAR test, it’s basically based on if you’re going to the next grade. And that’s intense; that’s a lot of pressure,” Edwards said.
Ultimately, Teresa Garcia hopes these students know that they are capable of anything.
“I hope they take into that test that they can do anything,” Garcia said. “That their teacher believes in them, and ultimately they must believe in themselves.”
Garcia said while the test is important, she wants her students to know it does not define them. It’s a reminder that goes for students everywhere, regardless of where they go to school
“This is just one day in the scheme of things, and the next day we come to school, and we keep going. We keep learning; we keep trying, Garcia said. “They are bigger than a five- or six- page test. They are bigger than anything.”
Students should make quality sleep and a good breakfast a priority before taking the test.
