Onalaska police: Man strikes wife with ax handle, stops her calls for help

ONALASKA, TX (KTRE) - An Onalaska man was arrested Sunday after police say he assaulted his wife with an ax handle, choked her and interfered with her attempts to call for help.
According to the Onalaska Police Department, around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, John Earn Alexander, 55, got into an argument with his wife. When his wife went outside to unload things from a vehicle, Alexander grabbed an ax and hit his wife across the ribs and abdomen with the handle.
Police said his wife was able to get away and then went inside and attempted to call law enforcement. As the call was connecting, police said Alexander grabbed the phone from his wife. They said he then put his hands around her throat and began to choke her, almost to the point where she lost consciousness.
Police arrested Alexander and he was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault/impeding breath, and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
