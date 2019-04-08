Owner of car vandalized during riot following Tech win: ‘Don’t park on Broadway’

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - What started as a night to celebrate another Red Raider win ended in destruction, especially for one man who ended the night waiting on a wrecker and a police report.
Fidel Leon was going to go home from work Saturday night, but decided at the last minute to watch the last half of the TTU vs. Michigan State game at Mesquites on Broadway.
“I said you know what, go enjoy a night with my buddies and witness history,” Leon said.
Leon was inside as everything was happening. His roommate, who was bartending at a nearby bar, texted him and told him his car was being wrecked outside.
“The windows were already smashed, the roof was caved in, and that’s when they were attempting to flip it the second or third time I think,” Leon said.
By the time he made it outside, it was too late.
“It was already paid off, it’s not something that I take for granted. When it’s something that belongs to you, it’s kind of hard,” Leon said.
Leon said he filed a report with police and is going through insurance to get it settled. In the meantime, his friends have set up a Go Fund Me on his behalf.
“It’s a lot of money, but hey, anything helps,” Leon said.
Leon said stuff happens, and he has always been quick to rebound.
He said he has celebrated big wins before, although never like this.
“Everybody be safe out there these next couple nights, tomorrow especially. And, don’t park at Broadway.” Leon said.
