SFA director has no concern of Chinese espionage in his field of study

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Chinese espionage within American universities is a concern by political leaders. At the same time, there are numerous successful collaborations between Chinese scholars and students.
Educators don’t want international politics to get in the way of peaceful, useful scientific studies between the two countries.
Director of SFA Gardens, Dr. David Creech has hundreds of images from his more than 14 trips to China as a horticulturist and botanist.
“We’re hosted by all these universities all the way to the Yunnan (a province of China), says Creech. And so we give a million talks and really learned a lot.”
The focus of the studies are blueberries, bald cypress and kiwi. Creech says national security secrets or threats of espionage are never suspected.
“Who are you gonna get in my arena? I mean, you gonna get some blueberry information. That doesn’t sound like national security to me,” said Creech.
Probably not, but the concerns of Chinese espionage within American universities are present. Last month, Texas Senator Ted Cruz conducted Senate Foreign Relations committee hearings on the topic.
“Many of us are increasingly concerned that China is getting access to China’s secrets by using nontraditional all-of-government-or even all-of-nation-approaches to espionage against us and our allies," said Cruz.
That fear creates concern among educators. They don’t want scholastic partnerships to be jeopardized by Chinese-American politics.
“Well, I do think that there is a lot of China bashing,” said Creech.
Over the years, he’s developed a strong bond with his Chinese colleagues. Enrollment of Chinese students at SFA used to be in the top three but has steadily dropped over the past 4-5 years.
Currently, there are only 4 Chinese students studying at SFA, according to the Office of International Programs. Most Chinese students at SFA study music and business, with few seldom in the STEM fields.
Director Heather Catton attributes the enrollment drop, in part, to the difficulty of obtaining post-graduation work visas.
Yuhui Weng, an SFA assistant professor in forestry and a Chinese-Canadian, is waiting to host a Chinese scientist.
“I did invite Chinese scientist to come here, but he’s in the process of trying to get his visa."
But when Weng wants to visit his parents in China there are no waits. “Travel to China is no problem,” said Weng who visits China at least once a year. The researchers know protecting intellectual property and national security is necessary, but not at the cost of damaging scientific exchange that could benefit the entire world.
“We’re just human beings at the science level,” said Creech.
