Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: After a very long day of strong to severe thunderstorms and brief tornado warnings, radar is starting to quiet down. We’ll still see a few more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms push through East Texas due to a surface low that is currently exiting East Texas and pushing into portions of Louisiana. Overnight and tomorrow morning showers and isolated thunderstorms will be pulled in from the north as they wrap around the western side of the surface low before finally clearing out later in the afternoon. During the afternoon, a very weak Pacific front will also try to push through the northern half of East Texas but temperatures should be unaffected and will actually trend warmer than today, with afternoon highs topping off in the upper 70s for your Monday. Sunshine finally arrives in East Texas on Tuesday and sticks around throughout the work week with temperatures in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front is set up to arrive in East Texas on Thursday and although rain chances are very slim, temperatures will drop into the middle 70s for Thursday and possibly even the upper 60s for Friday and Saturday. Cloud cover and rain chances arrive Saturday and while not looking like a total washout, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms seem to be possible. With the rain ending in East Texas soon, and more on the horizon, let’s enjoy the sunshine while we can. Have a great night.