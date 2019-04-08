TOP 14: Two East Texas ‘Idol’ contestants shine during All-Star Duets

HOLLYWOOD (KLTV/KTRE) - Two young ladies are representing East Texas as they continue their journey on American Idol.
Laci Kaye Booth and Riley Thompson made it into the Top 14 following their performances on Sunday. The episode’s performances were All-Star Duets where contestants sang duets with famous singers such as Jason Mraz and Pat Benatar.
Both Booth and Thompson sang their duets with singer Brett Young.
Booth, a Livingston native, performed “Mercy."
Thompson, a Mabank native, performed “Like I Loved You” with Brett Young.
The two will not perform during Monday’s episode since they both have secured a spot in the Top 14. Thompson and Booth will perform again during next week’s Top 14 performances on Sunday.
RELATED:
- TOP 20: Two East Texans move forward in American Idol competition
- WEBXTRA: Riley Thomspon hopes to be next American Idol
- Idol contestant from Livingston brings soulful country sound to the show
- LIVE: ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth stops by East Texas Now
- VIDEO: East Texas ‘Idol’ contestant Riley Thompson talks Top 20, latest performances
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.