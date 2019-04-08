WEBXTRA: Angelina College hosting open tryouts for basketball team

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - For those basketball players who are about to graduate from high school and those who have within the past few years, Angelina College will be hosting open tryouts on May 4.
Each young player who comes prepared, willing to learn, and willing to be a team player has a chance to earn a spot on the AC Roadrunners basketball team. Former Lufkin Panther Cameron Hart came to last year’s open tryouts, and how he is an important part of the team.
“It gives everyone in East Texas a chance to showcase their talents and show us what you have,” Wade said.
There will be two open tryout sessions on May 4 - one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Wade said all players have to do to try out is bring $30 and sign an assumption of risk form. Potential players have to be students who are about to graduate from high school or high school graduates that still have some college eligibility left.
