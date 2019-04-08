Woden ISD seeks $8.6M bond for security, campus upgrades

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - This May voters will decide on a school bond proposal for Woden ISD. The school district is seeking an $8.6 million bond.
If passed, the money would be used for district-wide security upgrades, a new junior high school and other renovations. KTRE spoke to a junior high school teacher who said the changes are needed.
“Our class sizes have certainly grown. We’re at or near full in the classes where as when I first started, the classes were slightly smaller,” said 6th grade teacher John Donihoo.
He has been in education for more than 20 years.
“In a building this age, you have to do what you can to maximize the energy efficiency,” Donihoo added.
The junior high school was built in 1986.
"In the winter-time it gets very cold and in the hallways were warmer than the classrooms, he said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Donihoo says summers made the classrooms warmer, even with temperature regulation.
“Everything on this bond is a matter of needs versus wants,” he said.
The last time the school district had a bond election was 1999. That was the high school. Ten years later, the Woden ISD district built a new elementary school through its fund balance.
“This is something that has been going on for about three years we’ve been about and finally think its the right time to do it,” said Woden ISD Superintendent Brady Taylor.
In addition to the new junior high campus, district officials plan to upgrade security — especially at the high school level. There are also plans for a new multi-purpose facility that would blend a gymnasium and an auditorium into one and re-purposing the current junior high to expand the special services wing.
“It’s going to allow us to have our special needs students that come into the front in a secure manner. It’s a lot easier to access,” Taylor said.
Early voting begins on April 22. Election day is May 4.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.