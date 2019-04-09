AC Roadrunners hosting open tryouts

From Gary Stallard/ AC Athletics
The Angelina College men’s basketball team is searching for new Roadrunners, and they’re offering players an opportunity to showcase their talents in a tryout scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at Shands Gymnasium.
The auditions are for players who are unsigned seniors and high school graduates with remaining eligibility. Head coach Nick Wade stated he and his staff are looking for players at all positions. Any player chosen may have the opportunity to earn a scholarship or walk-on status.
The tryout will feature two sessions on May 4: The first takes place from 10 a.m. until noon, and the second runs from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Both sessions will be on the floor of Shands Gymnasium, home of the Roadrunners.
Those interested may pay the $30 fee via cash, money order or check made out to “Angelina College Men’s Basketball: Attention Nick Wade.” Players also will be required to fill out an assumption of risk form.
Those attending are asked to bring their own game gear, including shorts, shoes and water bottles.
The 2018-2019 Roadrunners under first-year head coach Wade and assistant coach Zac Kircher finished 18-14, good enough for second place in the Region XIV South Zone. AC advanced to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. For further information, contact Zac Kircher at zkircher@angelina.edu or call 936-633-5285.