AC’s Mack, Norman leading Region XIV in All-American honors

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - There was little suspense when the NJCAA All-American list came out on Monday afternoon on whether or not Lufkin’s Natasha Mack would be on it.
The Angelina College Sophomore can add NJCAA All-American to her growing list of accomplishments at her home town school.
Before the season started Mack was the pre-season pick as the No. 1 prospect in women’s junior college basketball. Mack, the reigning NJCAA D1 Player of the Year, joined nine other players from around the country on the list. Mack was also given a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association 1st Team All-American for the second time in as many seasons.
Mack ender her career as the Lady Roadrunner’s all-time career leader in scoring, finishing with 1,471 points. She led Region XIV in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocked shots. She carried her weight in those same categories at the national level, finishing first in the nation in blocks and second in scoring.
Mack has done something no other Angelina athlete has done which is earn National Player of the Week honors on four occasions; she also earned the conference’s Most Valuable Player award along with 1st Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference nods.
On the men’s side she is joined by Roadrunner Kevin Norman. The sophomore averaged 19 points a game in 31 games for the team. He also earned Region XIV All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Other players making the list
Men’s All American:
- Wendell Mitchell, 1st team, Trinity Valley
- Kevin Norman, Angelina, 3rd team
- Brian Warren, Honorable Mention, Tyler
Women’s All-American:
- Natasha Mack, Angelina, 1st team
- Felmas Koranga, Tyler, 2nd tea,
- Curtessia Dean, Trinity Valley, 3rd team
- Emely Rosario, Kilgore, Honorable Mention
