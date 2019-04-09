Angelina County Commissioners approve health outcome analysis

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In the most recent health rankings report, Angelina ranked at 202. That’s near the bottom of the of 244 counties ranked in the state.
In efforts to affect a change, commissioners approved a resolution to allow a Houston-based nonprofit to analyze government spending.
“Counties’ health rankings are multi-factorial if you will. And yes, Angelina County and the surrounding Deep East Texas counties are virtually the lowest ranking county in Texas,” said Dr. Sid Roberts, a radiation oncologist and the Medical Director for the Temple Cancer Center.
Roberts explains there are multiple reasons for that.
“Health behaviors are a big part of that and certainly we have a higher rate of smoking still in Angelina County and surrounding counties than the rest of the state,” Roberts said. “That leads to more heart disease, more cancer, more lung disease and overall poorer health.”
Other factors that also come into play are socioeconomic status and level of education.
The Episcopal Health Foundation has identified that there are spending patterns between city and county governments that can influence a little bit in overall health rankings. Roberts said changing these behaviors and improving the overall health is a community efforts.
Echoing the notion, Angelina County Commissioners approved episcopal health foundation to conduct an analysis of local government spending.
The foundation will sift through 10 years of data and provide results without a cost to the county.
“We’re hoping we can get some analysis from the foundation so we could actually affect some changes in next years budget,” said County Judge Don Lymbery.
Last week, the City of Lufkin approved a resolution for a similar analysis.
