Deep East Texas ‘Rising Star’ childcare providers honored

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - 25 area childcare providers were recognized for meeting Texas Rising Star standards on Saturday.
According to the TRS website, the honor is given to providers through the Texas Workforce Commission, who meet or exceed the State’s Minimum Child Care Licensing Standards.
“These 25 childcare providers go above and beyond the normal childcare licensing regulations,” says Debb Homman, a TRS Child Development Specialist. “They want to have that higher quality childcare. We go out and assess them and offer them points on how to improve, and they deserve the recognition for their hard work.”
Homman says it is an example to parents that certain facilities are committed to providing the very best care to the children under their supervision. During a ceremony this weekend, they were given more than just recognition.
“They got to go home with the entire Frog Street curriculum, which is from birth to age five and that in itself is thousands of dollars,” said Homman. “They get an AED machine so if they need access to that they have it as well.”
In total, over $40,000 worth of facility equipment, resources, and door prizes were dispersed among the 25 centers. Homman says if parents are trying to decide on the right place for their child, to find the TRS certified facilities.
“Look for those on our website and through their local childcare centers to ensure they are getting the care they need,” Homman said.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.