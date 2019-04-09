East Texas Ag News: It’s time to start fertilizing those lawns

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - April is the month to begin fertilizing lawns.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Overton says the ideal time to apply fertilizer is after you have mowed actively growing grass once or twice.
April is usually a good target date for Saint Augustine and common Bermuda grass.
Centipede lawns are usually slower to green up and turf experts recommend that they be fertilized in early may.
For best results, have your soil tested for pH and fertility before applying fertilizer.
Soil testing forms and information is available from your local county office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service; otherwise use a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 fertilizer ratio.
For the latest local Ag news... You can always visit ETXAgNews.com.